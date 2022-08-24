House Of The Dragon Now Has Its Own Wines

Three years after HBO's "Game of Thrones" finished, it still ranks as one of the most popular shows on television today (via Winter is Coming). As such, when it was revealed that a spin-off prequel titled "House of the Dragon" was about to hit our screens, it's no wonder that the news was received with excitement and anticipation.

During the eight years that "Game of Thrones" aired, we had a range of inspired products ranging from the usual t-shirts and merchandise but there were other companies who went out of their way to show their love for the show and to bring customers to their door. There was a Game of Thrones beer, a Papa John's pizza inspired by the series and Oreo went to great lengths to recreate promotional scenes. The show was so popular that people couldn't get enough of it. So it stands to reason that there will now be an abundance of things "House of the Dragon" related.

Episode 1 aired on HBO on August 21 and fans were thrilled, giving it an 8.9 rating on IMDb. With another nine episodes to go, it stands to reason that you'll want to celebrate the series by watching it with a loved one or with friends. So, Vintage Wine Estates in California has partnered with Warner Bros. to bring you an exclusive range of red wines featuring the House Targaryen symbol for you to toast to the show (via Delish).