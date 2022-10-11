Cheetos Fans Need To Know About This Massive Statue

While snack brands like Keebler are partnering with Nintendo to garner attraction from customers, PepsiCo Canada has opted to make noise with some clever marketing bringing attention to its famous Cheetos.

A hallmark of the Cheetos experience is the tasty cheesy dust that coats your fingers while eating them. And while this is common knowledge, this finger-licking cheesy goodness never had an official name until now (via Cision). The term assigned to the orange powder stuck to your fingers? Cheetle. Giving credit where it is due, it should be noted that the term was first used by comedian Rich Hall about 40 years ago but was spelled "Cheedle." Instead of shying away from this fact, the company has chosen to include it in its marketing materials, which include pictures on Twitter of Chester Cheetah with Cheetle fingers. Further evidence of Cheeto dust's cultural relevance was its feature on "The Ellen Show," when Ellen Degeneres discussed innovative ways to eat the chips to avoid Cheetle.

To show off its 2022 Cheetle pride, Cheetos has unveiled a new monument in the province of Alberta, Canada, in the aptly named hamlet of Cheadle.