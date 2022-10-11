What You Need To Know About Subway's $1 Soup Deal

Now that Indigenous Peoples Day weekend (formerly Columbus Day) has come and gone, it's safe to say that fall is officially in full swing. That means it's time for cider, sweater weather, and pumpkin spice everything (okay, so some of us have been pumpkin spice-ing since the first leaf turned in August, but whatever). It's time to spend a chilly afternoon outside raking leaves, then come in to spend a warm, cozy evening trying to figure out all the ways you're screwing up your pumpkin pie.

Another way to celebrate the season that may not so immediately jump to mind is to up your soup game. Aside from the obligatory seaside clam chowder and maybe a chilled gazpacho here and there, who really wants to heat a steaming bowl of soup in the summertime anyway? Plus, soup is easily the coziest food. Subway agrees, that's why the sandwich chain is helping to get soup into the mouths of its customers all month long — or even just the mouths of people who appreciate really well-priced soup. So grab your favorite throw blanket and get ready to get cozy with Subway this October.