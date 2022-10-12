Daniele Uditi's Hilarious Pizza Rule You Should Never Forget - Exclusive

In one of the episodes of "Best in Dough," a contestant explains that they're going to make their popular pineapple pizza, and Daniele Uditi is not enthused about the idea. He says that the fruit doesn't belong on tomato pies, but he's willing to try her creation. In the end, it seems like the famous chef is converted to liking this type of pizza, but he told us that's not exactly the case.

"At least it was fresh pineapple," he admitted. "What I hate is pineapple out of a can and throwing it on a pizza. I like to make this joke: Anytime somebody puts pineapple on a pizza, an Italian man goes to heaven."

The Naples native said while it wasn't his favorite pizza on the show, it didn't taste horrible. However, he revealed that for him to be persuaded to enjoy this type of fruity pizza, it would have to be something pretty life-altering — which hasn't happened yet. Maybe the next round of contestants on the show can change his mind.

You can watch the final episodes of "Best in Dough" streaming now on Hulu.