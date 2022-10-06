Expert Pizza Chef Daniele Uditi Reveals Details About His New Series Best In Dough - Exclusive Interview

During an episode of "Best in Dough," you were able to make a homemade pizza in just 15 minutes, which was very impressive. What ingredients do you think make the best pizza in the shortest amount of time?

You have to go for straight, fresh ingredients. When you want to make pizza [in] a very small amount of time, first of all, make sure that your dough already is proofed. You already have the dough ready. For fresh ingredients, go for simple ingredients — fresh tomato sauce that you crush with your hand, a little bit of salt, herbs, basil, oregano, [and] garlic — something that has a pop of flavor without you going and doing so much to [those] ingredients. [The best pizzas have] fresh ingredients, very flavorful ingredients, and ingredients that wake you up with a slap.

You mentioned in the series that you moved to LA from Italy, and you were living out of your van while you were trying to make money selling pizzas. Can you tell me a little more about what that time was like?

Honestly, I don't want to remember with a sad eye. It's an experience, and it fortified [me]. I [was] alone in a new country, not speaking the language. I had to figure out how to start everything from scratch. It would make me [stronger] approaching the other challenge that I had to do in the United States. So I did this — I tried to find a solution. I built my first portable oven out of a kettle grill, and I was selling pizza without permits. Sorry about that, but I had to make a living.

Then [word] spread, and I got a job in a restaurant. The people came to eat at the restaurant to try the pizza. Chris O'Donnell noticed me and he loved the pizza. He had built a pizza oven in his house, and then from Chris O'Donnell, everything started. [Word] spread in all of Hollywood.

Where did Chris O'Donnell first try your pizza?

I was in a restaurant on 26th Street and San Vicente. It was a new restaurant. I forgot the name — it was [a] very long time ago. He came because there was a review from the LA Magazine as one of the best pizzas in the neighborhood. A lot of people started to come to try it, and Chris O'Donnell came to try the pizza, and he [said], "You know what? You're good. You want to teach me how to make pizza at home? I just built a brick oven in my house." And we started. I tried to teach him, but he was more interested in hanging out with his friend than actually learning how to make pizza. It's more interesting eating it than learning it.

What made LA a place where you wanted to stay once you were here?

It reminds me so much of Naples. The weather is almost the same. The people are very friendly over here, and everybody seems to be very relaxed and happy. That's what we say in Naples, before [saying], "Come on, we're late, we have to go to work," [we say,] "Please, first I drink a coffee, and then if I want, I'm going to go to work."