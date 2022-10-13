GBBO May Have Already Told Us Who's Going Home Next Week

Dawn has had a rough couple of weeks of bakes in the tent, and fans are predicting that she is next to go due to spoilers in the promo for next week's Halloween episode. The video shows Dawn presenting her creation to the judges, looking uneasy, and flinching at the noise of it dropping. On Twitter, @ChaffeyTheresa commented, "Why do you do all these previews you spoil it." Similarly, @mariahscracker wrote, "From next week's promo... It looks like dawn is in danger."

Dawn, the eldest in the batch of contestants this season, is an IT Manager from Bedfordshire, according to the show's website. With a big smile and even bigger eyes, Dawn appears sweet and maternal, with Paul Hollywood referring to her as 'mum', despite only being four years younger than her. So why are "GBBO" fans actively rooting against Dawn?

Fans on Twitter have pointed out she has made boastful comments that she can't deliver on. "Dawn bragging about how she absolutely smashes making lemon meringue pie every week but delivering terribly in reality has big Tory energy #GBBO," @megch4n said, referring to the 'Tory' Conservative Party in the UK. Additionally, many fans weren't thrilled to learn that Dawn previously worked for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "'Dawn is a former project manager for Boris Johnson.' May her cakes BURN #GBBO," @marcusjdl said.

Despite some fans actively rooting against her, "GBBO" is, of course, judged based on baking performance. Fans will simply have to wait until next week to see if her spooky bakes will earn her another week in the tent.