Twitter Is Actively Rooting Against This GBBO Contestant

At the end of "The Great British Bake Off" Episode 5, a fan favorite got sent home, and this may have sparked the ire that Twitter is venting on someone else.

Carole, the humble and well-liked 59-year-old from Dorset (per Daily Echo), won the hearts of Twitter in Episode 2 already, when her 3D mask for the showstopper challenge broke. She burst into tears while the cameras rolled. Despite her stroke of misfortune, she still went around asking if anybody in the tent wanted help, per Heart Radio, and this sent some on Twitter into an emotional tailspin. The producers never cut the scene because they knew better than anyone else the effect it would have on viewers.

Carole, often chanting the words "It's a bit rough and ready" struggled through Episode 5 (per The Guardian) but was cut from the competition leaving Dawn surprised, per Hello!, and Twitter in another one of its moods.