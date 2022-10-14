Duff Goldman's Daughter Can't Get Enough Of This Unexpected Fruit

Duff Goldman isn't shy about showing off his adorable family, including his young daughter Josephine, to his 724,000 Instagram followers. While the bakery owner often gives glimpses on social media into his life at home with his wife and child, he also doesn't hesitate to bring Josephine to work from time to time. For example, in a September Instagram post, the TV personality shared an adorable video of Josephine hitting the drums that were set up at the International Baking Industry Exposition. Goldman's Charm City Cakes team had exhibited some stunning disguise cakes at the event, and Goldman performed alongside his band, Foie Grock, per the Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery.

Given Goldman's expertise in all things sweet, his daughter Josephine could likely get access to whatever baked goods her heart desires. However, not even the most devoted dessert lover should be eating exclusively cookies and slices of cake, so some healthy food does weave its way into the Goldman family diet. In fact, Goldman even started a second Instagram account, @beefcakecookie, where he shares some of his workouts and healthy eating tips.

When it comes to the fruits she loves to reach for, though, Josephine has an unexpected favorite that just might take you by surprise, as Goldman revealed on Twitter.