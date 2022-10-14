Instagram Lit Up Over This $1,500 Lay's Chip Bag

You may have heard the phrase, "cheap as chips" but most likely think $1,500 doesn't qualify as 'cheap'. How much would you pay for a bag of chips? Back in 2016 a Swedish brewery, St. Erik's made headlines by selling a box containing just five potato chips which it sold for $56, according to the New York Post. The company had a limited production run of 100 boxes which sold out shortly after release. So, there are people out there paying for this sort of thing. However, would you spend that kind of money on Lay's — no matter how good they might be?

Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery explains that Lay's holds the biggest share of the U.S. chip market at almost 60% and an 8-ounce bag will cost you around $3.50. If your favorite flavor was discontinued, you may think of paying extra just to get it back. However, what if the bag was completely empty? What if, it was just a fashion statement?

We've seen many strange handbag trends over the years but this one takes the cake ... or rather, chip.