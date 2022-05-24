Lay's Is Resurrecting A Fan-Favorite Potato Chip Flavor

There are plenty of spicy snacks and chips on the market, from Flamin' Hot Cheetos to Andrew Zimmern's favorite hot kettle chips. There are also new hot-flavored chips rolling out all the time, for example, Pringles recently teamed up with "Hot Ones" to launch a new line of fiery flavors. But sometimes, new chip flavors just can't replace your old favorites.

Lay's is bringing back the original recipe for Lay's Flamin' Hot, as announced via Instagram and Twitter, and it's clear that fans are thrilled about this. Lay's explained that they've listened to the customers, and in one Twitter post, the company said that they're giving away three bags of custom Flamin' Hot chips as part of a contest where fans comment on why they deserve their own special bag.

When Lay's first changed its recipe for the Flamin' Hot chips, customers were extremely unsatisfied. In a Reddit post about the recipe change, one person described the chip as a "sickly Dorito," and multiple people even reached out to Lay's about the new taste. There was even a Change.org petition asking the company to return to the original recipe, so this is a victory for Lay's Flamin' Hot lovers.