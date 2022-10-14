Molly Yeh's Birthday Cake For Her Daughter Is Lighting Up Instagram

Cookbook author and "Girl Meets Farm" host Molly Yeh brought much-needed joy to her followers on Instagram this week. The millennial wife, mom, and culinary superstar is one of the brightest stars in the culinary world. Despite gaining a fanbase that includes over 823,000 followers on Instagram, Yeh has maintained her sense of authenticity (via USA Today), something that is evident in each episode of her hit show.

Filmed on a farm on the border of North Dakota and Minnesota, the series shows Yeh cooking on a farm with her real friends and family. And with the series having aired a whole four seasons of successful content, it's safe to say that the talented chef's messages have resonated well with Food Network's many viewers.

Yeh's genuinely kind nature and heartfelt love for her family are clear in both her TV series and on her Instagram feed, which she posts to regularly. In a recent post to her account, she shared photos of the food at the birthday party for her 3-year-old daughter, Bernie. Of particular note is the fact that the birthday cake received ample praise in the many comments left on the photo.