Molly Yeh Announces Birth Of Second Daughter With Adorable Pics

Food Network personality and cookbook author Molly Yeh is super excited about being a mom. She welcomed her first child, Bernie, with her husband, Nick Hagen, in March 2019.

In September 2019, Yeh told USA Today that she was looking forward to introducing her daughter to vegetables such as sweet potatoes once she was ready to start consuming solid food items. For Yeh, being a mom meant being a lot more careful in the kitchen and embracing change. Having baby Bernie around, she explained to the newspaper, meant embracing more "no-bake" recipes and doing less knife work. Yeh also admitted that she's been more flexible while cooking because she wants to maximize the time she spends with Bernie.

Now, Yeh has a heartwarming update for her fans. The food personality shared a Feb. 22 Instagram post announcing that she and Hagen have welcomed their second child, daughter Ira Dorothy Yeh Hagen. Baby Ira was born on Feb. 20, and as Yeh wrote in her caption, "i think she looks just like a tiny bernie and also a tiny grandpa."