Kellogg's Controversial Cinnamon Cereal Is Back

That's right, Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal is officially back. This iconic cereal, whose pieces are made in the shape of the bakery's famous cinnamon rolls, consists of a cool frosting layer and cinnamon sugar, among other ingredients (via Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery). The press release reported by PR Newswire notes that when the product was discontinued a few years ago, fans released a petition to bring the product back on shelves. Now, after working with the baked goods company again, Kellogg's reintroduced this popular cereal, and per an Instagram post is "available at Sam's Club later this month but will be nationally available at a local retailer near you in December!"

But like other Kellogg's cereals, the major point of controversy of this highly popular flavor is its high sugar content, with one serving containing 12 grams of sugar per cup. Earlier this year, Kellogg's was engaged in a court battle over the appearance of its products in British grocery stores. According to Reuters, the high sugar content of many of its cereals was the main issue, as it conflicts with standards on where food and drink high in fat, salt, and sugar are placed throughout stores. While the cereal's nutrition facts are worth being mindful of, fans are celebrating the long-awaited return of the Cinnabon Bakery cereal.