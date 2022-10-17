Kellogg's Controversial Cinnamon Cereal Is Back
While Kellogg's is widely known for its staple pantry classics, it occasionally releases new products that shake the internet. One example was its Nutty Buddy Cereal, which is a play on the popular chocolate-flavored snack. Now, not even a month later, the breakfast food giant is rolling out another product collaboration with a highly-recognized brand.
This cereal had actually been released five years ago, and many are excited about its comeback. According to PR Newswire, Sadie Garcia, director of marketing at Kellogg All Family Cereal, describes this cereal as the "number one requested cereal the year it was discontinued." The reason why this popular breakfast food was limited-edition was due to an inactive licensing agreement with the partner company, according to a Tweet published by Kellogg's in 2020. But now, an agreement has since been rebuilt between Kellogg's and Cinnabon, marking the relaunch of its famous Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal.
Kellogg's and Cinnabon's brainchild is back
That's right, Kellogg's Cinnabon Bakery Inspired Cereal is officially back. This iconic cereal, whose pieces are made in the shape of the bakery's famous cinnamon rolls, consists of a cool frosting layer and cinnamon sugar, among other ingredients (via Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery). The press release reported by PR Newswire notes that when the product was discontinued a few years ago, fans released a petition to bring the product back on shelves. Now, after working with the baked goods company again, Kellogg's reintroduced this popular cereal, and per an Instagram post is "available at Sam's Club later this month but will be nationally available at a local retailer near you in December!"
But like other Kellogg's cereals, the major point of controversy of this highly popular flavor is its high sugar content, with one serving containing 12 grams of sugar per cup. Earlier this year, Kellogg's was engaged in a court battle over the appearance of its products in British grocery stores. According to Reuters, the high sugar content of many of its cereals was the main issue, as it conflicts with standards on where food and drink high in fat, salt, and sugar are placed throughout stores. While the cereal's nutrition facts are worth being mindful of, fans are celebrating the long-awaited return of the Cinnabon Bakery cereal.