Kellogg's New Cereal Is A New Spin On A Nostalgic Classic

Whether you have memories of rushing through a bowl of Raisin Bran before hopping on the school bus or savoring some soggy Frosted Flakes while laughing at your favorite cartoon, it's easy to see why opening a bag of cereal today can be a bit nostalgic. In any case, cereal brands certainly bank on consumers making purchases based on nostalgia. Just this month, General Mills announced it will be including 90s throwback toy characters like Trix the Rabbit and Lucky the Leprechaun in specially marked cereal boxes, according to Chew Boom.

Now, Kellogg is also trying to entice cereal lovers into doing a little sentimental spending by partnering with Little Debbie on a new cereal collaboration. In a press release, Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods, explained, "Through our continued partnership with Kellogg's, we're able to share Little Debbie's beloved treats with fans in new ways" (per PR Newswire). According to the Little Debbie website, the treat that inspired Kellogg's newest cereal creation this time around is one of the brand's oldest snacks.