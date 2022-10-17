GBBO Winner Giuseppe Knows How This Year's Final Will Go Down
It's been almost a year since Giuseppe Dell'Anno picked up his engraved cake stand as the winner of Season 12 of "The Great British Bake Off," and he has been super busy since then.
Just days after winning GBBO, Giuseppe was headed back to his home country of Italy to start a new job. Now, he splits his time between Milan, where he works as an engineer, and the U.K., where his family still lives (via Vulture). He was also hard at work over the past year creating and testing recipes for his cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes," which came out last week. He collected his family recipes, including his signature focaccia, for the book. He also put together the most helpful tips and tricks he's picked up over the years (via Instagram). And, in a true sign of life coming full circle, Giuseppe was a judge on Italy's version of GBBO. "I'll be playing Paolo Holliwooddo," he tweeted.
With a pedigree like that, it's no wonder he has opinions on who might win the current season of GBBO.
Last year's finalists have their own guesses
We're halfway through this season of GBBO, and we've thought about who might have the chops to make it all the way to the final. We've already picked our favorite bakers and hope they can withstand the competition. We're not the only ones, though.
Giuseppe, plus his fellow Season 12 finalists Crystelle Pereira and Chigs Parmar, were on the red carpet at the National Television Awards on October 14 and stopped to talk to Virgin Radio UK. Of course, talk turned to the current season of GBBO. Between the of them, Giuseppe said they've "agreed on [a] final trio." They all agreed that we'll be seeing Janusz, Syabira, and Maxy in the final. Crystelle and Chigs commented on the three bakers' daringness and ability to work with interesting flavors and designs in their bakes. Crystelle applauded their "unique flavors ... kind of innovative designs." "I've got a very good feeling about the three of them," Giuseppe added.
But honestly, it looks like an algorithm has already decided who will win GBBO this season's coveted cake stand, so all of this guessing may not even be necessary.