GBBO Winner Giuseppe Knows How This Year's Final Will Go Down

It's been almost a year since Giuseppe Dell'Anno picked up his engraved cake stand as the winner of Season 12 of "The Great British Bake Off," and he has been super busy since then.

Just days after winning GBBO, Giuseppe was headed back to his home country of Italy to start a new job. Now, he splits his time between Milan, where he works as an engineer, and the U.K., where his family still lives (via Vulture). He was also hard at work over the past year creating and testing recipes for his cookbook, "Giuseppe's Italian Bakes," which came out last week. He collected his family recipes, including his signature focaccia, for the book. He also put together the most helpful tips and tricks he's picked up over the years (via Instagram). And, in a true sign of life coming full circle, Giuseppe was a judge on Italy's version of GBBO. "I'll be playing Paolo Holliwooddo," he tweeted.

With a pedigree like that, it's no wonder he has opinions on who might win the current season of GBBO.