Instagram Can't Get Over The Häagen-Dazs Holiday Ice Cream Bars At Costco

We're a few days shy of hitting the one-month mark of fall in the United States. However, considering that seasonal flavors such as apple, cinnamon, and the fan-favorite pumpkin spice began infiltrating restaurants and grocery stores as early as the first week of August this year (we're looking at you, Krispy Kreme), we can't blame any of our foodie friends for already being ready to ditch the apple cider donuts and pumpkin spice lattes for all the yummy goodies that winter brings.

Flavor Insights declared gingerbread, white chocolate, and praline among the trendiest flavors of the colder months in the U.S., but even with their increase in popularity, few can hold a candle to peppermint, which is essentially the pumpkin spice of the holiday season. Deemed the "undisputed flavor king of winter" by Thrillist in 2017, the sweet and cooling sensation that comes from sipping a peppermint mocha or sucking on a candy cane is simply unmatched, and if you don't think you can wait until after Thanksgiving to get your fix, a trip to Costco may serve you well.

The big box retailer is already stocking its aisles with a few mouthwatering minty treats, including the Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars that Instagram user @costcobuys recently spotted in stores. "They have a creamy white chocolate ice cream covered in dark chocolate with crunchy peppermint bark pieces...YUM," the Instagrammer described in a post over the weekend that has many other Costco shoppers buzzing with excitement.