Pumpkin Spice Season Is Returning To Krispy Kreme Early This Year

If you can have Christmas in July, it makes sense that you can kick off Pumpkin Spice Latte season in August, at least that's how Krispy Kreme doughnuts is rolling. Pumpkin Spice mania generally starts humming along a little closer to back to school, so this is definitely achieving the chain's goal of giving us "pumpkin to talk about." But it's not this doughnut shop's fault we get so excited about all things pumpkin and spice. Since that fateful day when Starbucks launched the first PSL season in 2003 — almost 20 years ago — this sweet coffee drink, which incorporates some of autumn's hallmark flavors, has become a cult favorite among coffee drinkers. In fact, in 2020, it was estimated Starbucks had sold over 424 million of these espresso drinks (via MarketWatch).

The Seattle-based coffee chain's success did not go unnoticed and much to our delight, other brands like Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme jumped on the pumpkin spice latte bandwagon, too. Now, many of us count the days and even circle the date on the calendar when this seasonal drink returns for us to sip during our morning commute.

Well, if you are a fan of Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Latte, you need not count any longer because the doughnut company has announced its pumpkin spice menu items will be available on August 8 — a whole month earlier than when they launched their fall menu last year. Here's what we know.