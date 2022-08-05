Pumpkin Spice Season Is Returning To Krispy Kreme Early This Year
If you can have Christmas in July, it makes sense that you can kick off Pumpkin Spice Latte season in August, at least that's how Krispy Kreme doughnuts is rolling. Pumpkin Spice mania generally starts humming along a little closer to back to school, so this is definitely achieving the chain's goal of giving us "pumpkin to talk about." But it's not this doughnut shop's fault we get so excited about all things pumpkin and spice. Since that fateful day when Starbucks launched the first PSL season in 2003 — almost 20 years ago — this sweet coffee drink, which incorporates some of autumn's hallmark flavors, has become a cult favorite among coffee drinkers. In fact, in 2020, it was estimated Starbucks had sold over 424 million of these espresso drinks (via MarketWatch).
The Seattle-based coffee chain's success did not go unnoticed and much to our delight, other brands like Dunkin' and Krispy Kreme jumped on the pumpkin spice latte bandwagon, too. Now, many of us count the days and even circle the date on the calendar when this seasonal drink returns for us to sip during our morning commute.
Well, if you are a fan of Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Latte, you need not count any longer because the doughnut company has announced its pumpkin spice menu items will be available on August 8 — a whole month earlier than when they launched their fall menu last year. Here's what we know.
Krispy Kreme has four new Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts
According to Krispy Kreme's website, they'll be offering four new doughnuts that are all about the pumpkin spice flavor. They include a Pumpkin Spice Latte Swirl Doughnut which is described as "a pumpkin spice doughnut dipped in a pumpkin spice and sugar blend, swirled with vanilla and coffee buttercream." If your taste buds are screaming, we're with you. Additionally, Krispy Kreme has created a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, a Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, and a Pumpkin Spice Original Filled Cheesecake Doughnut. But this fall flavor doesn't end there. Krispy Kreme is also adding its classic Pumpkin Spice Latte that can be served hot, iced, or frozen. Or you can walk on the wild side and try the pumpkin spice iced coffee which uses coffee instead of traditional espresso, mixed with pumpkin pie sauce.
Why so soon? Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme Dave Skena said in an announcement, "Sure, pumpkin spice is generally associated with fall, but true fans of the flavor will agree that August is close enough! So, we're pulling fall forward, enabling our guests to indulge and enjoy early with delicious pumpkin spice doughnuts and drinks, including our Pumpkin Spice Latte, which you can get iced or frozen, by the way."
Eat This, Not That! reveals that while Dunkin' will be launching its new PSL menu offerings on August 17, Starbucks PSL lovers will have to be patient as its PSL menu items won't be available until August 30.