Martha Stewart's Homemade Apple Cider Just Wowed Instagram

If there is anyone who is an expert on holiday dining and hosting, it's Martha Stewart. Stewart has spent her life publishing cookbooks (146 according to Paperback Swap), producing and starring in television shows, and showing countless people how to entertain. She's a woman of many talents, that are not solely limited to food. She's an animal lover, owning "hundreds and hundreds of pets" according to her blog. Martha Steward created her own line of dog food inspired by her four canine companions. She is also known for her famous friends — take Stewart's friendship with Snoop Dogg. The duo has collaborated on BIC lighters and even co-hosted a cooking show, per IMDb. He's even made several appearances on her widely followed Instagram account. Most recently, Snoop showed up to support his "best friend" at her Vegas restaurant grand opening (via Vegas Magazine).

Stewart has given her fans a unique insight into her life via her Instagram. She often shares tips and tricks for hosting parties, gardening, and cooking. Fans loved her Instagram post that celebrated the start of fall with her apple bread pudding. With fall well underway, Stewart continues to impress her followers with seasonal cooking.