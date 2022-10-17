The Shaq-A-Roni Pizza Is Officially Back At Papa John's For A Limited Time
Shaquille O'Neal is a big guy with a big appetite, so it only makes sense that his namesake pizza would reflect all of that. The baller-turned-commentator/entrepreneur has never lost sight of his culinary roots, despite the fact that he's reportedly worth a whopping $400 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.
He's not only a franchisee and board member for Papa John's, but he also launched his own chain of chicken joints, called Big Chicken. He's currently in the process of expanding that enterprise to 50 locations across Texas, with a number of eateries already established in Nevada and California, among others, per Houston Eater.
O'Neal has also previously owned a number of Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchises, as well as a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise, according to a Papa John's press release. He also told late-night host Stephen Colbert that he doesn't like "rich people food," instead favoring everyday dude selections like pizza, chicken wings, and the like.
The "Learning to Cook with Shaq" host has even released a cookbook that reveals exactly what Shaq really eats in a day and is filled with recipes designed to make regular people feel right at home. Now, Shaq and Papa John's are continuing a tradition that's lucrative for people who really need it.
How the Shaq-a-Roni Pizza Gives Back
In the mood for some charitable giving, with a side of truly enormous pizza? Look no further than Papa John's Shaq-a-Roni pizza. This is the third year of the chain's promotion, designed and dubbed to honor the 7-foot-tall Shaquille O'Neal's size, according to a press release. It was created to be more than just a good meal, however.
Since its inception, the Shaq-a-Roni has raised over $6.6 million to benefit worthy organizations local to Papa John's stores, including Boys & Girls Clubs of America chapters and Food Recovery Network, among others. This year, the chain will donate $1 for every pie, which features foldable slices covered in extra cheese and pepperoni, according to the pizza restaurant.
The Shaq-a-Roni pizza is available now to Papa Rewards club members, and it will open up to the rest of society on October 24. The limited-time product will run until December 25, and is priced at $13.99, plus tax. For the first week of the promotion, customers can also check their local Papa John's for the Shaq-a-Roni shoeprint graphic. If you happen to locate the shoeprint, be sure to take a picture and post it to Twitter, along with #Sweepstakes and @ShaqaroniImpact.
If you also tag @PapaJohns, you'll be entered into a contest to win a free pizza, or possibly even free pizza for 22 years, an estimated value of $14,872! As the Papa John's press release is sure to point out, that's a seriously Shaq-sized prize.