The Shaq-A-Roni Pizza Is Officially Back At Papa John's For A Limited Time

Shaquille O'Neal is a big guy with a big appetite, so it only makes sense that his namesake pizza would reflect all of that. The baller-turned-commentator/entrepreneur has never lost sight of his culinary roots, despite the fact that he's reportedly worth a whopping $400 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla.

He's not only a franchisee and board member for Papa John's, but he also launched his own chain of chicken joints, called Big Chicken. He's currently in the process of expanding that enterprise to 50 locations across Texas, with a number of eateries already established in Nevada and California, among others, per Houston Eater.

O'Neal has also previously owned a number of Five Guys Burgers and Fries franchises, as well as a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts franchise, according to a Papa John's press release. He also told late-night host Stephen Colbert that he doesn't like "rich people food," instead favoring everyday dude selections like pizza, chicken wings, and the like.

The "Learning to Cook with Shaq" host has even released a cookbook that reveals exactly what Shaq really eats in a day and is filled with recipes designed to make regular people feel right at home. Now, Shaq and Papa John's are continuing a tradition that's lucrative for people who really need it.