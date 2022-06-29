What Shaq Really Eats In A Day

Despite retiring from the Boston Celtics in 2011, Shaquille O'Neal, also known as Shaq, is still known as a legendary basketball player. Though he is no longer on the court, he keeps busy as a sports analyst, investor, and a member of law enforcement, per Black Enterprise. But how exactly does he entertain all these different careers? By correctly fueling, of course.

According to Livestrong, your gender, age, activity level, and even height affect how much food you consume. Though Shaq is no longer a professional athlete, he works multiple jobs and stands at 7'1, meaning that he needs more calories than the average person on a day-to-day basis.

For many years, fans have been interested in what exactly he eats. When he was in the NBA, Shaq stated, "Every day before games, I would have two club sandwiches, fries, and a pineapple soda," per Men's Health. But how exactly has his diet changed since he entered the Hall of Fame?