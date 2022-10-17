Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Raving Over Its Sage Derby Cheddar Cheese

Trader Joe's loves giving its shoppers new products to try out. It's part of their charm as a grocery store that takes pride in their products, made for their fans. Everyone loves a new Trader Joe's item and more importantly, everyone also loves a new cheese on the shelf to pair with your favorite cracker, wine, or add to your best soup recipe.

Lucky for us, Trader Joe's has answered its customer's hopes and dreams once again, as a new cheese has been released. Shoppers could not be more pleased with the new and unique product that has hit the cheese shelves, as it's something you don't see every day in most cheese sections. Trader Joe's seems to be taking pride in the new product, advertising it as best paired with Chardonnay and letting all cheese board lovers know this is the perfect, aesthetically pleasing cheese to be added to that charcuterie board you've been planning (via Trader Joe's).