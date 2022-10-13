Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovers The Most Popular New Item At Trader Joe's

Is Trader Joe's really quick at hopping on the latest culinary trends, or is the chain actually helping to set them? That's kind of a chicken-and-egg question, and not one we're really going to explore right now. Whatever the answer is, even a quick perusal of TJ's monthly "Fearless Flyer" will demonstrate that the store is well-versed in all of the latest food fads. From putting Everything but the Bagel seasoning on all the things to the all-pumpkin, all-at-once fashion this fall, chances are if a food trend is all over your social media feed, it's all over all the aisles at TJ's, as well.

So what's trending at Trader Joe's this minute? Oops, we blinked and it's over. Still, capturing a brief moment in time not so very long ago, Mashed polled 582 readers about which popular new items they liked the best from the chain. In order to narrow down the field so we'd get some statistically significant results rather than 582 different answers, we provided a list of six products from which to choose. These were beef birria, brown sugar oat creamer, cacio e pepe gnocchi, chili onion crunch, the "Dill-icious" chopped salad kit, and a spice blend called Seasoning in a Pickle. The winning product, you may be surprised to know, is not one with an overly cutesy name.