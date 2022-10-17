Harry Styles' Silent 'Pineapple On Pizza' Take Says It All

Pizza might be a widely loved food, but the best way to make it is up for debate. Look at the best pizza place in every state, and you could be looking at 50 totally different takes on pizza, from the crust, sauce, and cheese to the toppings. But while might some debate whether the differences between Detroit-style pizza and Chicago-style pizza make one better than the other (via Lonely Planet), others are asking the hard-hitting questions, namely whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza.

The most common way to enjoy (or despise) pineapple as a topping is probably on a Hawaiian pizza, which usually sees pineapple and ham on a traditional tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese pie. It's simple enough, but the combo of pineapple and savory ingredients can be seriously polarizing. So much so that even celebrities have been known to share their opinion. We know how Stanley Tucci really feels about pineapple on pizza and where Rachael Ray stands in the pineapple pizza debate. Now, pop music superstar Harry Styles has finally weighed in on the matter ... sort of.