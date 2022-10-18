Trader Joe's Returning Thanksgiving Seasoning Has Fans Excited

Trader Joe's is known to send its fans into a frenzy every time a new food item makes the rounds or a favorite is set to make a return. While this is without doubt the case for its snacks, confectioneries, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal items, the supermarket's spice aisle has a certain reputation of its own.

Trader Joe's' Multipurpose Umami Seasoning Blend has a cult following of sorts; the 21-Seasoning Salute and its lack of salt has been a winner; and the Cheesy Seasoning Blend is a hit amongst those you think that everything tastes better with a little bit of cheese on it (per Thrillist). The store also has seasoning blends that make cooking different cuisines a whole lot easier. Whether it's the Cuban-style Citrusy Garlic Seasoning Blend, the Italian-Style Soffritto mix, or the Japanese Multi-Purpose Seasoning, Trader Joe's seasonings are basically cheat codes in a bottle.

But nothing will ever come close to the Everything But The Bagel seasoning blend. The seasoning has been such a success that most shoppers can't remember a time when Everything But The Bagel didn't exist. It also helps that ever since Trader Joe's got wind of just how big their sesame seed-packed seasoning was becoming, they launched a string of Everything But The Bagel items — crackers, chips, nuts, smoked salmon, you name it. Now, Trader Joe's is set to bring back its Everything But The Bagel seasoning in a festive avatar, and fans are all over it.