Deion Sanders And Tracey Edmonds Go Head-To-Head In A New Guacamole Challenge - Exclusive Interview

You've teamed up with Avocados From Mexico for this new promotion. Could you tell me more about it?

Tracey Edmonds: We are super excited to be partnered with Avocados From Mexico. Deion and I coincidentally love avocados. I've loved avocados ever since I was a little girl, and I put them on everything — my eggs, my sandwiches, my tacos — and I love making guacamole. This was really an organic partnership.

When they reached out to us, we were super excited because we like to keep it real with our lives. We like to be authentic, and the fact that both of us love avocados so much and have the opportunity to talk about avocados and guacamole and things that are organically in our lives was a blessing. The people of Avocados From Mexico [are] amazing to work with.

Deion Sanders: Avocados From Mexico is always good. Let's note that first and foremost. Tracey and I are ... That is not only my lady, my baby, who I love for life, but we're competitive with many things. We found a way to have a contest that involves the general public with our different recipes. Mine is decadent as well as delicious, added with a little bacon to it. Tracey's is somewhat different, but I want Tracey to ... Can you expand on our fan base? Not the fans, but that the consumer would get an opportunity to win $100,000. That is awesome.

Edmonds: We have two recipes that both of us are super passionate about. Deion's got some bacon flavor, and mine is light and fresh and delicious. It's two different styles of guacamole. Mine is super, super healthy and tastes great. We're going to let the fans decide which recipe they like the best.

Starting in January, when people go into the grocery stores and they're looking for avocados, they're going to see our faces and big platform, and there's going to be a QR code. You can scan the code. You can get our recipes — you can try our recipes and decide for yourselves whose recipe you like the best. Everybody that is part of the contest also has a chance to win $100,000. It's going to be super fun, and we are very excited about it.

How will fans get the opportunity to vote?

Edmonds: If you scan the QR code, it's going to lead you to all the instructions of how the contest works. It'll walk you through everything, and it's going to be a lot of fun. It's tied in with the big game, which is coming up in February, and the big game is when people get their guacamole on. They'll have a chance. Once they decide which recipe they like the best, they can show off my recipe at the big game.