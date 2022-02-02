NFL Legend Deion Sanders Stars In This Hilarious Oikos Super Bowl Ad

Aside from pigging out on a range of delicious Super Bowl snacks, the best part of watching the big game at home is, for many viewers, the commercials — and given that Super Bowl commercials are prime advertising opportunities, it only makes sense that many brands tap top tier talent for starring roles. After all, if you're paying millions for a commercial to air during the big game, you want a star that will catch the public's eye, not some unknown actor or actress.

Oikos decided to feature not one, but two incredible athletes whose names will likely be familiar to any football fan: NFL legend Deion Sanders and his son, Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback for the Jackson State Tigers, as per ESPN. "Prime Time" himself starring in a prime time Super Bowl commercial, with his son by his side? It's a match made in advertising heaven.

The focus of the commercial is all about the added strength that the high protein content of Oikos' Triple Zero and Oikos Pro products claim to bring to consumers, and has the two men squaring up against one another in a variety of household competitions, from raking leaves to splitting wood to lifting cars. The Oikos team even opted to thrill fans with a twist ending, showing that the ultimate strength in the Sanders household rests in the hands of the family matriarch, Mamma Connie.