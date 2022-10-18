Reddit Is Slamming Dunkin's New Point System

Rewards programs are a great way to thank customers for their loyalty. They typically allow customers to earn a certain amount of points toward free items each time a purchase is made. Notably, the Dunkin' rewards program is going through a major change as of late.

According to the official Dunkin' website, 10 points are rewarded for each $1 spent, and as an additional perk, customers who visit the store 12 times per month will receive 12 points per $1 for three months. The first reward starts at 150 points and includes small treats such as Munchkins and hash browns. When you rake up 900 points, you can cash them in for a frozen drink or a latte. Sadly, it didn't take customers long to realize this new program is far inferior to the last.

According to NBC Boston, the old DD Perks system rewarded five points for every $1 spent. After a mere 200 points, customers would earn themselves a free coffee. Now, a small coffee costs 500 points, and a large beverage starts at 700 points. Complaints from customers active on social media began to roll in shortly after the announcement was made. For example, one Twitter user wrote, "The Dunkin' rewards system is trash ... Why did they even change it? SMH."

Three days ago, however, an apparent glitch in the system overwhelmed customers with points they weren't expecting, prompting a slightly different set of complaints.