Brian Baumgartner's Top Secret Tip For Great Chili - Exclusive

Undercooking the onions isn't the only secret to good chili, though. Baumgartner shares that when cooking a meat and tomato based chili, such as a classic chili con carne, he has a special trick to bring the whole thing together. He says, "when you are browning the meat — whatever it is, if it's ground turkey, ground beef — initially, let it get about half-browned and add in the tomato paste then." Instead of waiting until the end, Baumgartner suggests cooking the meat part of the way, and finishing the cooking process with the tomato paste. He says that this can make a huge difference in the end product. "You really can taste the difference when the tomato paste is added in early, in terms of combining everything, as opposed to tasting meat and then the tomato stuff. It combines it."

Finally, Baumgartner reminds us to "have fun with it." While some might see a recipe as set in stone, Baumgartner encourages everyone to "try certain things if there are flavors that you like or different methods ... Don't be afraid to explore."

So there you have it. Undercook the onions, toast your tomatoes with the meat, and above all else, have fun.

"Seriously Good Chili: 177 of the Best Recipes in the World" is available for purchase now.