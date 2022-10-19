This Is The Last Date You Should Order Your Harry & David Thanksgiving Meals

According to a press release from the brand, the last day to order your Harry & David Thanksgiving meal — if you want it to arrive by Thursday, November 24 — is Monday, November 21 at 1 p.m. EST. However, Harry & David notes that the earlier you order, the better (try not to wait until the last minute!). When it comes to what, exactly, is on offer, customers have their pick of deliciously indulgent main courses and side dishes. For instance, you could get the works, a.k.a. the Gourmet Turkey Feast, which comes with a 10-pound turkey, gravy, four sides, and pumpkin cheesecake for $249.99. Meanwhile, a bundle called The Wow Holiday Meal ($399.99) tacks on a honey-glazed, spiral-sliced ham, seven sides including zucchini and corn casserole, and desserts like baklava and apple pie.

Or you could order entrees and sides a la carte. For the main course, choose from oven-roasted turkey, prime rib, and more. And for the accompanying sides? There are brown sugar sweet potatoes, creamy Brussels sprouts with bacon, and apple sausage walnut stuffing, just to name a few. Dessert isn't overlooked, either, whether you like classic pumpkin pie or prefer salted caramel apple pie. While WTOP News points out that premade Thanksgiving dinners can often cost more than cooking at home, many consumers value the peace of mind that comes with having much of the effort taken care of.