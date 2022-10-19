This Is The Last Date You Should Order Your Harry & David Thanksgiving Meals
Thanksgiving 2022 is quickly approaching, coming up on Thursday, November 24. While some people will go all out whipping up a delicious homemade feast full of roast turkey, mashed potatoes, and stuffing, meal delivery services have made a more convenient — and lower effort — Turkey Day dinner possible. It's not too early to start planning, either. A 2021 survey by People found that about 35% of people start preparing for Thanksgiving as early as September.
One of the most popular options for ordering a pre-cooked Thanksgiving dinner is from Harry & David. "I decided to give the Harry & David Turkey dinner a chance since I did not want to be burdened with all the prep and cooking," one reviewer says. "The turkey was tasty and moist and sides were delicious too." If you want to give the delivery service a try this holiday, you have plenty of time. Here's everything you need to know about ordering a Thanksgiving meal from Harry & David this year, including the order deadline for it to arrive on time.
Choose from a variety of decadent dishes, just do it before November 21
According to a press release from the brand, the last day to order your Harry & David Thanksgiving meal — if you want it to arrive by Thursday, November 24 — is Monday, November 21 at 1 p.m. EST. However, Harry & David notes that the earlier you order, the better (try not to wait until the last minute!). When it comes to what, exactly, is on offer, customers have their pick of deliciously indulgent main courses and side dishes. For instance, you could get the works, a.k.a. the Gourmet Turkey Feast, which comes with a 10-pound turkey, gravy, four sides, and pumpkin cheesecake for $249.99. Meanwhile, a bundle called The Wow Holiday Meal ($399.99) tacks on a honey-glazed, spiral-sliced ham, seven sides including zucchini and corn casserole, and desserts like baklava and apple pie.
Or you could order entrees and sides a la carte. For the main course, choose from oven-roasted turkey, prime rib, and more. And for the accompanying sides? There are brown sugar sweet potatoes, creamy Brussels sprouts with bacon, and apple sausage walnut stuffing, just to name a few. Dessert isn't overlooked, either, whether you like classic pumpkin pie or prefer salted caramel apple pie. While WTOP News points out that premade Thanksgiving dinners can often cost more than cooking at home, many consumers value the peace of mind that comes with having much of the effort taken care of.