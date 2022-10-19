Frito-Lay Just Launched FIFA World Cup-Inspired Flavors
As the world gears up for next month's FIFA World Cup, Frito-Lay is making sure those watching at home have plenty of snacks (per PR Newswire). This year's World Cup will take place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar and feature top players from 32 countries. While salty-snack sponsor Frito-Lay provides chips for the fans, Coca-Cola is once again offering something refreshing to wash the snacks down with. According to the brand's website, Coca-Cola has sponsored the FIFA World Cup since 1974, and this year is no different as it launched a "Believing is Magic" campaign a little over a month ago. The campaign features clips of fans from all around the world representing their favorite teams in various unique ways.
Of course, Frito-Lay isn't just offering chips you could grab off the shelf at any time. According to a press release, it plans to drop several new varieties geared specifically toward the world's largest soccer event.
3 new flavors will be available
Frito-Lay is releasing three new chip flavors to celebrate next month's FIFA World Cup (per PR Newswire). One of the new offerings is Lay's Adobadas, a "Latino"-inspired chip flavor integrating chilies, tomato, and lime. There's also Lay's Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Popper, celebrating the United States' love of bacon with smoky BBQ and jalapeños. The final new chip is the Mexican-street-food-themed Lay's Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos, which is meant to evoke the porky dish often found in taquerias. The chips, which will be available globally next month, come in 2.625-ounce and 7.75-ounce bags and are priced at $2.29 and $4.59 respectively.
"As teams from around the world compete in the FIFA World Cup, we wanted to provide a way to connect fans over their love of the game — and love of snacks — to deliver even more smiles throughout the tournament," said senior vice president of marketing Tina Mahal. Additionally, those interested in winning tickets to the World Cup finale can participate in a Pass The Ball Challenge on the Frito-Lay website. Meanwhile, those who actually attend the FIFA World Cup will be met with a bevy of "local and international food and beverage options."