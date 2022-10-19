Frito-Lay Just Launched FIFA World Cup-Inspired Flavors

As the world gears up for next month's FIFA World Cup, Frito-Lay is making sure those watching at home have plenty of snacks (per PR Newswire). This year's World Cup will take place from November 20 to December 18 in Qatar and feature top players from 32 countries. While salty-snack sponsor Frito-Lay provides chips for the fans, Coca-Cola is once again offering something refreshing to wash the snacks down with. According to the brand's website, Coca-Cola has sponsored the FIFA World Cup since 1974, and this year is no different as it launched a "Believing is Magic" campaign a little over a month ago. The campaign features clips of fans from all around the world representing their favorite teams in various unique ways.

Of course, Frito-Lay isn't just offering chips you could grab off the shelf at any time. According to a press release, it plans to drop several new varieties geared specifically toward the world's largest soccer event.