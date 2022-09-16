How Frito-Lay Is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
This week marks the return of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which recognizes the impact Hispanic and Latino Americans have had on the history and culture of the United States. There are countless ways to celebrate the holiday this month and beyond, including taking part in virtual events focused on Hispanic arts (like the ones featured in the Library of Congress' 2022 roundup), learning about Hispanic American culture and history (like through the Smithsonian Museum's ongoing online exhibit "¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States"), and supporting your local Hispanic-owned businesses.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the theme of this year's holiday is "Building Prosperous and Healthy Communities," which is broken up week by week into sub-themes like jobs and the economy (the week of September 19), climate (the week of September 26), and mental health and wellness (the week of October 10). Per a September 15 Twitter announcement, snack brand Frito-Lay and its principal company PepsiCo are taking that theme to heart by launching a series of initiatives meant to support Hispanic American communities and businesses in the long term.
The brand plans to invest $172 million into Hispanic American communities and businesses
PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay shared a video on Twitter this week outlining a five-year plan for a series of programs that are meant to "empower Hispanic communities and businesses." The partner brands are allocating $172 million toward the projects, which include the $50 million Juntos Crecemos program. Introduced last year, the program invests in small businesses like restaurants, bodegas, and carnicerías. More specifically, the program assists business owners with "funding support and business coaching" online ordering and delivery consulting, safety kits, social media support, and "store beatification."
The video also highlights the brands' Hispanic Business Unit, whose function is to cater to Hispanic consumers "in the most authentic and positive way" through targeted products and marketing. Lastly, the brands introduced their employee resource group Adelante, which "is designed to celebrate and honor Hispanic culture and heritage while encouraging employees to serve the communities around them."