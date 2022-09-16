How Frito-Lay Is Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

This week marks the return of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which recognizes the impact Hispanic and Latino Americans have had on the history and culture of the United States. There are countless ways to celebrate the holiday this month and beyond, including taking part in virtual events focused on Hispanic arts (like the ones featured in the Library of Congress' 2022 roundup), learning about Hispanic American culture and history (like through the Smithsonian Museum's ongoing online exhibit "¡Presente! A Latino History of the United States"), and supporting your local Hispanic-owned businesses.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, the theme of this year's holiday is "Building Prosperous and Healthy Communities," which is broken up week by week into sub-themes like jobs and the economy (the week of September 19), climate (the week of September 26), and mental health and wellness (the week of October 10). Per a September 15 Twitter announcement, snack brand Frito-Lay and its principal company PepsiCo are taking that theme to heart by launching a series of initiatives meant to support Hispanic American communities and businesses in the long term.