Nestlé's Smoothie Cubes Just Made These Healthy Drinks So Much Easier

Smoothies are a lot of work. First, you have to go find a high-quality blender. Then, you'll probably need to wait for it to go on sale, because those things can be expensive. After that, you have to find fruit, which means taking a seasonal job as a fruit picker and absconding with enough to make your smoothie. Of course, you could also go to the grocery store, but the freshness there might be questionable. Lastly, you must put the fruit in the blender. This assumes you have an electric outlet to plug it in. Which means you need a house. That's a ton of effort.

Fortunately, Nestlé is attempting to come to the rescue. Though the Nestlé brand has become known for being bad for consumers, with fully 60% of its products labeled as unhealthy according to India Today, the company seems to be trying to turn that around. Nestlé itself has said that it is attempting to produce healthier food that uses whole grains, less sugar, and more plant-based products for consumers who want an increase in organic options and less cruelty in their snacking experience.

In this quest for better food, Nestlé has now released Smoothie Cubes for those blender-less, fruit-less people without easy kitchen access who still want some nutrients and sweetness in their diet.