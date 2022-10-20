Balthazar's Owner Is In A Shame Spiral Over The James Corden Incident

People who work as restaurant servers tend to absorb a lot of mistreatment. Business Insider says that half of restaurant workers report being abused by customers or managers and they are often seeking ways to escape the industry.

Entitlement and abuse are just some of the customer habits that servers hate. Others include letting children run wild, people who snap their fingers at a server as if they're a trained beast, and throwing things. These are just a few examples of the things that servers want people to stop doing. Actions like this are rare to nonexistent in many other workplaces. Imagine an accountant needing to complain that someone came into their place of business and ordered them around. That person would be blacklisted and forced to count their own beans.

As these incidents of abuse are becoming more commonly reported, an increasing number of businesses are taking action. TODAY reports a Cape Cod restaurant closed as an act of kindness after staff handled a particularly bad customer interaction, while the owner of Balthazar blacklisted "Carpool Karaoke" host James Corden (via Washington Post). Now, the latter is upset about his actions.