Why James Corden Got Banned (And Then Unbanned) From This NYC Restaurant

Exactly what does a celebrity have to do to get publicly banned from an eatery? Restaurateur Keith McNally, owner of the longstanding and acclaimed New York restaurant Balthazar, decided James Corden's time at his establishment was up after two separate incidents. According to McNally's Instagram, Corden allegedly found a hair in a meal during a visit to the restaurant in June. The manager was apologetic but McNally described Corden as "extremely nasty" and noted that the comedian told his servers, "Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all our drinks so far. This way I [won't] write any nasty reviews on Yelp."

The second incident occurred on October 9, when Corden brought his wife to Balthazar. She ordered an "egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and a salad". When the order arrived, the couple discovered "a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk." The kitchen remade the dish, but accidentally sent it with a side of fries instead of salad. The Instagram post reports that Corden then started yelling at the server, saying "You can't do your job! You can't do your job! Maybe I should go to the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!" The post says that Corden was pleasant to the manager but continued to be irate towards the server. As a result, McNally took steps to publicly ban the comedian from his restaurant.