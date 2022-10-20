Twitter Is Slamming The Oreo-Microsoft Collab
Oreo recently unveiled a new collaboration that has Twitter in a frenzy. Two days ago, Oreo Thins and Microsoft teamed up to launch THINVITE — a period of 15 minutes that encourages employees to take a break, per Microsoft. Those who sign up will receive a 15-minute block in their calendar from 2-2:15 p.m. on November 1, 2, and 3 in celebration of National Cookie Month. During the 15-minute "bite-sized" break, those who participate will receive a Microsoft Teams event link showcasing "Return to Pawfice," a video featuring eight puppies that is sure to help anyone improve their day.
Additionally, an OREO THINS Snack Break Expansion Cookie Pack will include Oreo Thins, a hands-free Clippy Dippy accessory, and Clippy, a Microsoft Office assistant designed to offer tips. Those who were interested in the snack break took to Oreo's website, but those who weren't quite so enthused by the event seemingly took to Twitter instead. Following an announcement tweet from Microsoft Office, Twitter users flooded the replies to slam the companies involved.
The new emojis weren't received well
Microsoft Teams posted on Twitter to remind snack-break fans of another new addition: Oreo emojis. "Snack break! We're partnering with @OREO to bring a yummy twist to your emojis. Just type (OREO) or (OREOyum) in chat and encourage your team to recharge," the post read. It included a video of a chat window in which someone uses the new Oreo emojis in conversation. The company's website describes the emojis as "the perfect way to playfully remind your colleagues to hit refresh with a break."
Several replies from Twitter users seemed to indicate that the community as a whole was not particularly impressed. "The collab we did not need," @ExcelHumor wrote. Although that reply received over 300 likes, it was far from the only derisive response. "Never thought I would see Microsoft having sponsored content in their products," wrote another. One Twitter user expressed their belief that the collaboration was a bit tone-deaf. "We live in a world where we pay millions of dollars in licenses and in return get ads delivered through emojis through LOB applications! Seriously?" @petter_lindgren wrote.
Other comments included targeted attacks on Microsoft Teams' platform. "Teams is the worst conferencing platform," replied @Coldelembustero, "and you guys focus on these things? Instead of building a better UX?" Similarly, @dianaprincebrnr responded, "Doing everything except stopping notifications to everybody when a calendar invite updates."
Based on this social media response, it seems abundantly clear that many office employees simply will not be taking part in oreo-emoji use or puppy-filled snack time.