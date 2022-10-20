Twitter Is Slamming The Oreo-Microsoft Collab

Microsoft Teams posted on Twitter to remind snack-break fans of another new addition: Oreo emojis. "Snack break! We're partnering with @OREO to bring a yummy twist to your emojis. Just type (OREO) or (OREOyum) in chat and encourage your team to recharge," the post read. It included a video of a chat window in which someone uses the new Oreo emojis in conversation. The company's website describes the emojis as "the perfect way to playfully remind your colleagues to hit refresh with a break."

Several replies from Twitter users seemed to indicate that the community as a whole was not particularly impressed. "The collab we did not need," @ExcelHumor wrote. Although that reply received over 300 likes, it was far from the only derisive response. "Never thought I would see Microsoft having sponsored content in their products," wrote another. One Twitter user expressed their belief that the collaboration was a bit tone-deaf. "We live in a world where we pay millions of dollars in licenses and in return get ads delivered through emojis through LOB applications! Seriously?" @petter_lindgren wrote.

Other comments included targeted attacks on Microsoft Teams' platform. "Teams is the worst conferencing platform," replied @Coldelembustero, "and you guys focus on these things? Instead of building a better UX?" Similarly, @dianaprincebrnr responded, "Doing everything except stopping notifications to everybody when a calendar invite updates."

Based on this social media response, it seems abundantly clear that many office employees simply will not be taking part in oreo-emoji use or puppy-filled snack time.