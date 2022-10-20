Why Van Leeuwen Is Paying $33,000 In Civil Penalties

While most everyone enjoys ice cream, it's not generally thought of as being a very modern or futuristic food. Ice cream in some form dates back to the times of Alexander the Great, and even King Solomon, so say the party people at the International Dairy Foods Association. From those days to these, ice cream hasn't evolved a whole lot. However, even if ice cream isn't considered fashionable, Van Leeuwen is beginning to make it that way, even if it hasn't been named one of the best ice cream brands, yet.

Van Leeuwen is rapidly becoming a known quantity in the ice cream world. It's already brought its unusual ice cream flavors to Walmart shelves, which is pretty good for a company that started as a van in Soho. This new popularity seems to be derived directly from the vision of the ice cream maker. The brand's goal is, as the Van Leeuwen site states, "to make good ice cream that makes you feel good."

Though the Van Leeuwen name is becoming more popular, with that popularity has come penalties for misconduct. It seems the frozen dessert vendor has been scoffing at some of New York's laws and refusing to accept certain types of payment at its locations within the city. While this isn't as egregious as a health code violation, or finding out the secret ingredient in their ice cream is Soylent Green, it still ends with more than $30,000 going into the pockets of New York City.