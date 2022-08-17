Pumpkin Spice Pudding From Jell-O Is Officially Back

Jell-O's easy-make Pumpkin Flavored Instant Pudding & Pie Filling is back, and according to the company's website, it tastes like it was made by your grandma with love. Each package contains 24 grams of ready-to-make pudding and offers four servings. Like Jell-O's other instant puddings, its Pumpkin Spice flavor will only take around five minutes of your time and two cups of cold milk to make.

Aside from being an easy way to create the filling for a classic pumpkin pie recipe, Jell-O's pumpkin spice flavor can be used to make an array of pumpkin-perfect treats. Spaceships And Laserbeams recommend making a batch of white-chocolate chip pumpkin spice cookies with your fall-influenced Jell-O pudding. And if you're looking for an even faster way to whip up a pumpkin spice-inspired pie, Just a Pinch reported that Jell-O itself has provided its customers with a recipe for a no-bake, pecan-topped dessert.

Amazon states that Jell-O's fall favorite flavor will only be available for a limited time. And judging by the review section of its Amazon listing, pumpkin spice lovers may want to get their hands on the pudding and pie filling mix as soon as possible — many reviewers through the years noted that this fall treat can be difficult to find in stores.