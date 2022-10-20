Frito-Lay Just Launched Miniature Versions Of Your Favorite Snacks

In 1932, C.E. Doolin began producing Fritos in his mother's kitchen in San Antonio, Texas. As if those humble beginnings aren't obvious enough, it might also surprise you to learn that he started selling the popular chips out of his Ford Model T. While Doolin was busy building the foundations of his chip empire, Herman W. Lay started a snack food delivery company approximately 1,000 miles away in Nashville, Tennessee.

Although the two did not know each other at the time, it wouldn't take long for their paths to cross, and when they did, the two would make history. In 1961, the two companies merged and became the familiar Frito-Lay company.

90 years since the two companies were founded, Frito-Lay still sticks to an old-fashioned recipe for its main brand of chips. In fact, it will probably surprise some readers to learn that there are fewer ingredients in Fritos than you might think. But the company has also branched out over the past nine decades. In addition to its classic curly-cue corn chips, it now includes nearly 30 additional brands, including Funyuns, Smartfood popcorn, and Stacy's pita chips (via Frito-Lay).

Starting this fall, Frito-Lay will be taking a shrink ray to three of those iconic brands.