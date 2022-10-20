Starbucks' Star Days Are Back For 1 Week

This year, Starbucks has expanded the ways members can earn their rewards but lowered the chances of actually earning them. Instead of formats seen in past years, there are two ways you can potentially earn stars this week (via Starbucks Star Days). The first is to play games at the Star Days Arcade and the second is to enter the Million Stars Giveaway. Don't be misled by the title, no one is winning a million stars. Instead, 1,000 people will win 1,000 per day. Everyone can enter up to twice per day after completing the pre-emptive registration. This user-unfriendly format and slim odds are contributing to fans calling this year's Star Days "the worst one yet" (per Reddit). However, the no-purchase-necessary entry option marks a change from prior purchase-based promos (via Starbucks).

But where Starbucks really skimps is the Star Days Arcade. While you can play as many times as you want, you can only participate twice daily. Fans say the three games are glitchy, often unable to load, and very rarely yield the promised prizes (via Reddit). Players note additional steps are required to claim prizes on the rare occasion they're won, and even those steps are glitchy. One Redditor mentioned spending three hours on the phone with customer service to redeem their stars, while another was told they were ineligible when attempting the retrieval process, and some never received the email to access their winnings in the first place.