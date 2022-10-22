Here's What James Corden Said About His Restaurant Ban
Anyone who follows celeb news is likely up to date on the scandal that recently came to light regarding James Corden and Balthazar, a popular eatery in New York City. For those who somehow missed the news, the popular actor and "The Late Late Show" host recently got in a kerfuffle with Balthazar over several instances in which Corden was incredibly and overtly rude to their waitstaff.
In one instance, he claimed he found a hair in his meal, and despite the manager's apologies, started yelling at the waiters and demanding compensation for the incident in the form of comped drinks. Another issue came up when he visited with his wife and her order was messed up twice. Corden is said to have yelled at the server as a result, hurling insults in frustration. After several instances, the owner was forced to ban Corden from the NYC restaurant. 24 hours after the banning, however, the owner, Keith McNally, lifted the ban allowing Corden back in after allegedly receiving a phone call from the actor with a legitimate apology.
The drama presses on
McNally was quick to speak out after the James Corden incident, taking to Instagram to air his thoughts about the situation, starting with a mix of ill will towards Corden and then feelings of empathy for him, so he has been highly vocal throughout the situation. But Corden was a bit slower to comment. However, in a recent People article, it's explained that Corden shared his thoughts with The New York Times — and they did not seem close to apologetic.
In an interview with the Times, about an upcoming Prime Video movie in which Corden is starring, the incident naturally came up. Corden not only lashed out at the publication, saying that content is "beneath you," but claimed, "it's all so silly." According to Corden, "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level." And you can bet your bottom dollar McNally read this and had something to say.
In a separate Instagram post, the Balthazar owner angrily exclaimed that the mere idea that Corden did nothing wrong must be a joke, explaining that though he did not witness the incidents, they were relayed to him by reliable staff who had nothing to gain by doing so. He went on to share his hope that Corden will "come clean" and "admit he did something wrong," and even more so, that he "apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted."
We can only wait and see how much longer this Hollywood drama will persist.