Here's What James Corden Said About His Restaurant Ban

McNally was quick to speak out after the James Corden incident, taking to Instagram to air his thoughts about the situation, starting with a mix of ill will towards Corden and then feelings of empathy for him, so he has been highly vocal throughout the situation. But Corden was a bit slower to comment. However, in a recent People article, it's explained that Corden shared his thoughts with The New York Times — and they did not seem close to apologetic.

In an interview with the Times, about an upcoming Prime Video movie in which Corden is starring, the incident naturally came up. Corden not only lashed out at the publication, saying that content is "beneath you," but claimed, "it's all so silly." According to Corden, "I haven't done anything wrong, on any level." And you can bet your bottom dollar McNally read this and had something to say.

In a separate Instagram post, the Balthazar owner angrily exclaimed that the mere idea that Corden did nothing wrong must be a joke, explaining that though he did not witness the incidents, they were relayed to him by reliable staff who had nothing to gain by doing so. He went on to share his hope that Corden will "come clean" and "admit he did something wrong," and even more so, that he "apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted."

We can only wait and see how much longer this Hollywood drama will persist.