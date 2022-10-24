Everything You Want To Know About Albertsons' Chicken Salad Recall

It hasn't been a good few years for chicken salad, which has been subject to multiple recalls. In August 2021, Willow Tree recalled 26 tons of chicken salad due to potential plastic contaminates (per Food Safety News). Similarly, plastic pieces were found in Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with chicken, crispy noodles, and peanut dressing in March, per Food Safety News.

Unfortunately, there's another chicken salad recall that has shoppers throwing away or returning their pre-made chicken salad to stores where they were initially sold, including Albertsons and Safeway, due to possible nut contamination.

The chicken salad sandwiches in question are the ReadyMeals Chicken Salad Quad and the Chicken Salad Sandwich Club 18 Inch Tray, the latter a platter of pre-made chicken salad sandwiches. The recall comes after the discovery that the chicken salad may contain cashew, a tree nut and allergen, after a customer had an allergic reaction, explains the FDA.