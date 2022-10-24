Dunkin's President Defends Disaster Rewards Update On Fox News

Corporations aren't people, but those who run them are. And like most people, they tend to make mistakes. Unlike most people, however, their mistakes can have some pretty severe financial consequences. Dunkin' has found itself dealing with the fallout from such a mistake involving recent changes to the company's loyalty program.

For a bit of context, let's go back a couple of weeks. According to a press release on October 6, Dunkin' overhauled its DD Perks reward system and replaced it with the new Dunkin' Rewards which, on paper, would offer guests more reward choices, more options on how to spend and save points for said rewards, and even a new "Boosted Status" that would serve as an exclusive tier to frequent customers. While this probably sounded great in the company marketing room, it seems customers aren't exactly thrilled with most of the changes.

Reddit users note that certain perks like free birthday drinks were gone and that most of the better rewards were now locked behind a higher paywall. FORTUNE details how customers took to social media in a fury about what they saw as price-gouging and unnecessary changes, with some even calling for a boycott of Dunkin' until the rewards system is fixed.

Recently, Dunkin's operating president stepped up to offer an explanation and save face for the company. Was this all a big mistake or was it something out of the company's control?