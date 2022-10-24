The Most Bizarre Coffee Order TikToker Morgan Eckroth Has Gotten - Exclusive

Have you ever heard of a hot cold brew? The juxtaposition in that order always gets a pause from barista Morgan Eckroth. She told Mashed, "I have had more orders than you would expect for hot cold brew. That's one that always throws me a little bit."

Luckily, she has a strategy for dealing with the order: "My gut instinct is to push them toward a batch brewed coffee." Eckroth explained that cold brew has a "different flavor profile than batch brew." When customers order a hot cold brew, they are often looking for that same flavor profile, but hot, she said.

"In that case, there's not a ton of great ways to reheat cold brew," she explained, but she tries to steer people toward a better option that still fits their needs. According to Brew Coffee Home, you technically can reheat cold brew as it is not a type of drink; it's a brewing method. It's almost like the opposite of adding ice cubes to brewed hot coffee. But if you want to go with the expert opinion, you can always just order a regular cold brew or a batch brewed coffee as Eckroth suggests.



