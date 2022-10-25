Anne Burrell On The Fun Of Worst Cooks In America - Exclusive Interview

What were some of the wildest or funniest moments for you filming the most recent celebrity season of "Worst Cooks in America"?

We've done a lot of celebrity seasons, but it's celebrities. They're just like us. They're bad cooks, too. I'm not, but they are.

Do you think there are going to be more celebrity seasons in the future?

Whether there are more celebrity or regular — what we call "civilian" — seasons, I don't care. I'm just happy to teach people how to cook.

If there is one celebrity you could bring on, who would it be?

Gosh, who would I like to hang out with? I would like to be friends with Amy Schumer, but she has a chef husband, so she doesn't need to be on my show. Jennifer Lawrence — she seems so kooky and fun, and she seems real, and I like that.

It'd bring "Hunger Games" vibes to the set.

I feel that going into every season of "Worst Cooks."

After more than two dozen seasons of doing this show, do you think that people are generally getting better or worse?

People have more interest in food, and I feel like people want to get better, so that's why they keep coming to me. I don't know if people are getting better. I know we have lots of worst cooks still, and I will take them on one worst cook at a time.

I spoke with Robert Irvine earlier, and he told me that I had to ask you specifically about working with him.

Robert is a good egg. He really is. He cares about what he does, he tries really hard, and I believe the last time he was on the show, he won. That puts us at a tie. If he ever wants to man up and come back and try it on again, welcome back.