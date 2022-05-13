The Simple Advice Anne Burrell Has For Newbie Cooks - Exclusive

The first thing that came to Anne Burrell's mind regarding advice for newbie cooks was to find a recipe and stick to it. The food television personality explained, "When I don't know how to do something or I don't know how to get somewhere, I find directions for it. That's what a recipe is. It's a set of directions. Find a recipe, and read it all the way through so you don't run into something like, 'Alright, put the short ribs in the oven for three hours when you have people coming for dinner in 15 minutes.'"

Burrell also suggested checking out all of the ingredients needed before you begin cooking. "Do all of your prep work ahead of time before you start," she advised. "Get all your cutting done, get all your measuring done, and then cooking becomes much [easier] and much less frantic [so] you're [not] like, 'Oh my God, where's this?'" The culinary whiz also recommended cleaning while you're cooking in order to avoid a large and overwhelming mess later on. As she said, "I'm all about a low-tech solution." Hopefully the contestants on this season of celebrity "Worst Cooks" follow some of these pointers.

Check out the "Worst Cooks in America" website for more pointers. New episodes of "Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So '90s" air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Food Network.