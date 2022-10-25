Non-GMO Hand Pies Are Hitting Whole Foods In Time For Thanksgiving

Willamette Valley Pie Co. might not be a household name like Marie Callender's, but that could very well change. Not only does the company hand-craft big, 40-ounce fruit pies as well as cobblers and turnovers, it uses ingredients that are mostly sourced locally. It's also Food Alliance Certified, which means it's environmentally conscious and employs certain sustainability practices. Now, this piemaker is launching a new type of product and bringing its natural philosophy along with it.

The founders of WV Pie Co. have spent "three generations" cultivating berries in Oregon's Willamette Valley, but only began making and selling pies in 2001, and didn't open its "country store" until 2009. Now, these berry farmers have created another new company to sell a new fruity creation, and this one can be found at Whole Foods.

The name of the new operation by the people behind Willamette Valley Pie Co. is "BerryFields," and it makes frozen sandwiches. Though that might sound unremarkable, the "Simple All-Natural Ingredients" the company claims to use might just bring a new twist to these old favorites.