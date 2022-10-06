Smuckers Is Upgrading Its Uncrustables Lineup In A Big Way
The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is, hands down, one of the greatest sandwiches of all time. While there are plenty of ways to get your PB&J fix — from the classic combo on white bread to an elevated take with fresh fruit and homemade sourdough — you can't forget the childhood classic, Uncrustables. Made by Smucker's and found in the frozen food aisle, the circular pockets of peanut butter and jelly are iconic. According to Cleveland.com, Smucker's produces about 3 million Uncrustables every single day and the brand is now valued at over $500 million.
This October, Smucker's has big news for fans of its Uncrustables. Aside from limited edition and discontinued varieties, Uncrustables has been available in popular flavors including, grape jelly, strawberry jelly, honey, and chocolate. Now, the sandwich pockets are releasing two unique varieties in the coming weeks (via PR Newswire). Spoiler alert: They have nothing to do with peanut butter and jelly.
Two savory Uncrustables flavors hit the stores
According to a press release from Smucker's, the brand is about to release a new spin on its classic Uncrustables, which will be available in retailers across the country starting in early October. The new savory meat and cheese bites will come in two flavors: Uncured Ham and Cheddar and Turkey and Colby Jack, with each serving containing nine grams of protein. Dubbed "thaw and eat" treats, the frozen sandwiches are ideal for tossing in a lunchbox — they'll be defrosted by the time lunch rolls around. Each box contains three twin packs of sandwich pockets.
This isn't the first time that Uncrustables has dabbled outside of the peanut butter and jelly world. Previously, the brand came out with Uncrustables Uncured Pepperoni Bites and Uncrustables Roll-Ups, which came in the same Uncured Ham and Cheddar and Turkey and Colby Jack flavors. Rather than stuffed circles, they were pinwheels and they were a big hit among some bloggers, like The Impulsive Buy. However, they have since been discontinued. We wonder if the new bites have the same fate, or if they will stand the test of time.