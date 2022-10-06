Smuckers Is Upgrading Its Uncrustables Lineup In A Big Way

According to a press release from Smucker's, the brand is about to release a new spin on its classic Uncrustables, which will be available in retailers across the country starting in early October. The new savory meat and cheese bites will come in two flavors: Uncured Ham and Cheddar and Turkey and Colby Jack, with each serving containing nine grams of protein. Dubbed "thaw and eat" treats, the frozen sandwiches are ideal for tossing in a lunchbox — they'll be defrosted by the time lunch rolls around. Each box contains three twin packs of sandwich pockets.

This isn't the first time that Uncrustables has dabbled outside of the peanut butter and jelly world. Previously, the brand came out with Uncrustables Uncured Pepperoni Bites and Uncrustables Roll-Ups, which came in the same Uncured Ham and Cheddar and Turkey and Colby Jack flavors. Rather than stuffed circles, they were pinwheels and they were a big hit among some bloggers, like The Impulsive Buy. However, they have since been discontinued. We wonder if the new bites have the same fate, or if they will stand the test of time.