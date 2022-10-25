35% Of People Think This Is Applebee's Best Cocktail - Mashed Survey

Applebee's is well-known for many different things: burgers, wings, appetizers, and of course, cocktails. It's the "neighborhood bar and grill" after all. While some individuals, like certain Reddit users, may have a poor opinion of Applebee's thanks to the cheap quality of the food, there's no denying that the company is a fan of marketing cocktails through a variety of promotions and deals all year round.

The chain recently announced the return of its "Spooky Sips," the annual line of Halloween-themed cocktails that includes everything from passion fruit and cherry cocktails with gummy brains and frozen berry slushies spiked with tequila. The return of Halloween cocktails comes blazing on the heels of the summer cocktail lineup that collaborated with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Applebee's even had a $1 cocktail line which, according to VinePair, set the bar and grill apart in the eyes of drink lovers who wanted as much booze as they could get for very little money. All in all, Applebees offers cocktails that promise to be wild, colorful, and most importantly, cheap.

But what exactly is the best cocktail you can get at Applebees? Do you need to wait for a seasonal cocktail or is it something that you can get any time at your local 'Bees? Mashed polled 582 individuals to find out — and the answer may not be that much of a surprise to some.