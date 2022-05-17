Applebee's New Summer Cocktails Offer A Wave Of Refreshment

Applebee's fans who love cheap cocktails can always look forward to new drinks being added to the chain's menu. Just recently, the restaurant updated its menu with its Seaside Sips beverages, which will bring in a wave of refreshment all summer. The company has formerly done other $5 drink series, including its Springtime Sips and Spooky Sips installations. During these promotions, customers are served colorful drinks with fun names, such as the Blue Bahama Mama and the Boom Berry Daiquiri, for the low price of $5 per drink (via Applebee's).

In recent years, Applebee's cheap drink deals have been a great way of bringing customers in, with the chain's search appearances increasing ever since it implemented $1 promotions back in 2017, according to Eater. Ever since then, people have described it as a hub for low-costing drinks, and patrons can look forward to its seasonal rotation of new menu items. As the weather gets warmer, the chain released its new Seaside Sips drink line, which feature the liquor of a famous pop culture figure.