Applebee's New Summer Cocktails Offer A Wave Of Refreshment
Applebee's fans who love cheap cocktails can always look forward to new drinks being added to the chain's menu. Just recently, the restaurant updated its menu with its Seaside Sips beverages, which will bring in a wave of refreshment all summer. The company has formerly done other $5 drink series, including its Springtime Sips and Spooky Sips installations. During these promotions, customers are served colorful drinks with fun names, such as the Blue Bahama Mama and the Boom Berry Daiquiri, for the low price of $5 per drink (via Applebee's).
In recent years, Applebee's cheap drink deals have been a great way of bringing customers in, with the chain's search appearances increasing ever since it implemented $1 promotions back in 2017, according to Eater. Ever since then, people have described it as a hub for low-costing drinks, and patrons can look forward to its seasonal rotation of new menu items. As the weather gets warmer, the chain released its new Seaside Sips drink line, which feature the liquor of a famous pop culture figure.
The drinks feature Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's tequila
The Sunset Mana Rita and the Tipsy Shark have made their way onto the Applebee's menu, according to Business Wire. The two drinks are both margaritas, and they are both packed with flavor in different ways. The Sunset Mana Rita is a combination of triple sec, passion fruit, and lime, with an orange wheel garnish, whereas the Tipsy Shark features passion fruit, pineapple, cherry, and lime, with a gummy shark "swimming" inside the glass.
But what's a margarita without some tequila? Both drinks are made with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Teremana Blanco Tequila, which both soared in sales and was offered a deal with Mast-Jägermeister this year (via Fortune). The celebrity's tequila has been doing well for a reason, with a reviewer on Marcas de Tequila describing it as "sweeter and lighter than Blanco." Perhaps this is why Applebee's chose it as a base for their two new summer drinks. After all, this tequila offers an evermore refreshing taste. Like many of Applebee's other deals, the Seaside Sips drinks will be available for $5.