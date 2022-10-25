Padma Lakshmi Is Making Instagram Cackle With This Iconic Ina Garten Halloween Meme

Whether Halloween is an excuse for eating a dozen fun-size Snickers bars or dressing up like an ill-prepared but sexy fireman, Americans of every age love Halloween. The candy-coated holiday, celebrated in some form or another for 2,000 years, falls on October 31 each year, regardless if kids have school the next day or not (per History).

According to Statista, over $3 billion in Halloween candy will change hands this year between homeowners and sugar-high kids, who likely battled their parents over putting a coat over their costume. Although some costumes never go out of style, like princesses and police officers, pop culture plays a significant role in what we see on our doorsteps.

Beloved by millions, the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, reached a new level of celebrity when trick-or-treaters of all ages began dressing like her and her husband Jeffrey for Halloween a few years ago. Adorned in her signature bob and denim shirt, toddlers to adults with popped collars holding a plate of cookies lovingly and hilariously filled Garten's Instagram feed.

In honor of Halloween and to celebrate Garten releasing her new cookbook, "Go-To Dinners," fellow chef Padma Lakshmi posted a meme that's left social media and, hopefully, the Barefoot Contessa cackling.